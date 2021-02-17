u tube is run by and full of lucifers vampire children , vampires are reptilians cloaked as humans , reptilian wolves in human sheeps clothing



pizza blood is code for , childs blood FBI did a investigation on child traffickers , pizza is code for young children , in lil huddies , 21st century vampire he has a pizza covered in blood , the bloody pizza is code for childs blood ,



The FBI call come one who kills more then once a serial killer , thats why in LIL HUDDIES 12ST CENTURY video , he puts blood on his cereal , because he sacrifices humans dialy to drink thier blood just so they can survive



april 2021 this year lucifer will send an alien army command by lilith who is on earth to enforce the mark of the beast and send all the humans to hell , so lucifer and his reptilian children can have this planet to themselves



little huddy is a vampire reptilian shapeshifter who drinks child-rens blood , the veils is going to lift we will be able to see all lucifers alien children soon , so the vampire reptilians are revealing themselves , so when the veil lifts well be used to them and not so scared



soon within the next year the aliens will uncloak their holograms , and the aliens will live among us , aliens and humans living to together will happen within the next year , we will have blood drinking reptilians living in homes next to us.



the reptilians will let us live as long as we donate blood to them everyday , the reptilians will knock on every humans door once a day to collect blood for them to take home and drink