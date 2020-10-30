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COSTA COFFEE HEELEY RETAIL PARK SHEFFIELD GOING CASHLESS -- England
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90 views • October 30, 2020
So my regular place for my joe as gone cashless and now you need the Track and trace app to sit-in which they state sends all my information to the NHS it does not it goes to the private company Serco who are storing your information to be used against you look beyond the narrative people.
So I guess I will be going elsewhere for my joe/coffee in the future a cashless society is not a place where we need to go 2020 and beyond tracked traced located - switched off for non compliance its not just costa Nero's peace gardens Sheffield have also gone cashless.
#trackandtraceapp#serco#costacoffee
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
So I guess I will be going elsewhere for my joe/coffee in the future a cashless society is not a place where we need to go 2020 and beyond tracked traced located - switched off for non compliance its not just costa Nero's peace gardens Sheffield have also gone cashless.
#trackandtraceapp#serco#costacoffee
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
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