Nanobots In West Coast Fires Release Payloads, Emit Their Own Smoke; Reason For Colored Sky?

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The air is of real concern for all of you out West. Whatever is being released into the atmosphere, into the smoke, my hunch it is not good. Detox, and stay indoors if it drive your mad.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
Colored Sky In Many Countries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htpAEAI48xI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fzp-hgatRLU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkYkItyHMLI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGRTS5094kU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5uYzQ7JY4s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAKQZzyxCUE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BFhMCBKlR48
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TyaJN4Z5XaA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LA4FTU34Sik
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xs5aGwTdByw
Hillbilly Brigade' saves Oregon town from wildfires
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4NJK3BkgEI
https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Taking-a-healthy-breath-is-now-a-luxury-in-15577244.php
https://www.aitnews24.com/smoke-from-west-coast-wildfires-has-reached-europe/
https://www.airnow.gov/state/?name=oregon
https://gispub.epa.gov/airnow/
https://aqicn.org/city/usa/oregon/sisters/