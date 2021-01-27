KGB involvement in 9_11

Strange that there are so many commies here at Brighteon, once a commie always a commie. All the garbage hate white and americans but they still want to become immigrants and their own shithole nations are all sponsored by american taxpayers money either as direct support or the steal money in one way or the other from the American tax payers. This 3500+ that perished have not have anything bad. Their crime was to show uip for work besides the ones that were tipped off not to go to work that day. Trumps buddy the jew Silverstein made to get insurance no one else got short before the incident.