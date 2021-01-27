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KGB involvement in 9_11
frenchshit
frenchshit
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212 views • January 27, 2021
Strange that there are so many commies here at Brighteon, once a commie always a commie. All the garbage hate white and americans but they still want to become immigrants and their own shithole nations are all sponsored by american taxpayers money either as direct support or the steal money in one way or the other from the American tax payers. This 3500+ that perished have not have anything bad. Their crime was to show uip for work besides the ones that were tipped off not to go to work that day. Trumps buddy the jew Silverstein made to get insurance no one else got short before the incident.
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corruptionliestraitorsjewcommiesthieveskgbgallowsrussian garbage
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy