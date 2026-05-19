Isochronic: 396 Hz Sound Healing - The Liberation Frequency w/ Affirmations

This video is provided for educational purposes only. Sound frequencies work with your body's natural biological rhythms to support healing and balance. You are encouraged to do your own research and use your own judgment regarding which frequencies to use, how often, and how long to apply them. Results vary individually. Some users may experience temporary detoxification responses—headaches, fatigue, or digestive changes—as the body releases stored toxins. To support this process, prioritize hydration, rest, grounding, and warm Epson salt baths. Always listen to your body.





Time Stamps for Affirmation Statements by Frequency Pairing

0:00 396 Hz + 2 Hz (Delta Waves: Deep Healing & Subconscious Reprogramming)

"I release all fear stored in my cells. My body is a temple of peace, and every vibration heals me at the deepest level. I am safe, whole, and connected to divine love."





3:00 396 Hz + 4 Hz (Theta-Delta Bridge: Emotional & Physical Detox)

"I forgive myself and others. My heart is open, and my body releases toxins effortlessly. Every breath cleanses me on a cellular level."





6:00 396 Hz + 7.83 Hz (Schumann Resonance: Earth's Frequency for Grounding)

"I am grounded in the wisdom of the Earth. My energy field harmonizes with nature's rhythm, and I am shielded from electromagnetic chaos."





9:00 396 Hz + 10 Hz (Alpha Waves: Relaxed Focus & Clarity)

"My mind is calm, and my intuition speaks clearly. I trust the wisdom of my body and the guidance of my higher self."





12:00 396 Hz + 12 Hz (Alpha-Theta Transition: Creativity & Emotional Balance)

"I create my reality with joy and ease. My emotions flow harmoniously, and I am free from old pain."





15:00 396 Hz + 40 Hz (Gamma Waves: DNA Repair & Neural Synchronization)

"My DNA is restored to its perfect blueprint. Every cell vibrates with vitality, and my brain operates in divine coherence."





For more information on the benefits of 396 Hz paired with these other frequencies see https://thelivingarts.xyz/396-hz-affirmations





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