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Vaccines Will Override Free Will, Like Obedient Dogs!
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151 views • August 09, 2021
Oh my . . . they want us to willingly obey . . . when they say jump we are supposed to say how high? . . . But, praise God the people are waking up . . . and there have always been patriots and freedom fighters who will not bend to their ideology!! Hold the line no matter what ninety nine percenters!!!
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