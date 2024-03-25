Create New Account
Force vs Freedom: Anti-Federalist Federal Farmer No. 6-7
Tenth Amendment Center
Warning that some federalists were fakes who really wanted a totally consolidated system, Federal Farmer makes the case that too few representatives, coupled with a lack of clarity over the bounds of power, would lead to a system based on force rather than consent

Path to Liberty: March 25, 2024

