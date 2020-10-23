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Tyranny In America- Police Enter Private Home To Find Jewish Gatherings
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191 views • October 23, 2020
Police officers enter PRIVATE HOMES to find Jewish gatherings in Monsey, New York:
“We came because we had a vehicle parking complaint. Then I look up and I see you have over 10 people in a crowd!” https://t.co/hXsXpuKJeG
“We came because we had a vehicle parking complaint. Then I look up and I see you have over 10 people in a crowd!” https://t.co/hXsXpuKJeG
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