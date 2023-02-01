Message 2023/02: Hate - for no reason

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Message month 02/2023 pointing to the Good News according to Yochanan (John) 15:18-25
The transcript to read along available on my website (almost complete)
https://bindernowski.com/message-month-02-2023-hate-for-no-reason/
It will be there on the front page for a while and later you can find it under:
https://bindernowski.com/category/messages/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski