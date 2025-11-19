Epstein Files Vote - BBC Propaganda - MSNBC to MS NOW

What is the national debt?





The national debt is the total amount of outstanding borrowing by the U.S. Federal Government accumulated over the nation’s history.





https://fiscaldata.treasury.gov/americas-finance-guide/national-debt/









Senate unanimously agrees to send bill demanding Epstein file release to Trump's desk





Resolution passed both chambers with unanimous support, heads to Trump's desk





No Senate Republicans blocked an attempt to force a vote on a resolution that would compel the release of documents and files related to Jeffrey Epstein.





Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., made good on his vow to force a vote on the resolution just hours after it passed through the House behind a near unanimous wave of support.





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/senate-unanimously-agrees-send-bill-demanding-epstein-file-release-trumps-desk









Which celebrities were actually named in the Epstein files?





Officially released portions of the “Epstein files” and related documents have included names that previously appeared in public records — contact books, flight logs and emails — but available reporting stresses that appearance in the files is not proof of criminal conduct [1] [2]. Recent House and Senate action has compelled broader release of Justice Department materials, and some newly circulated emails mention high-profile figures such as Donald Trump, Larry Summers and Steve Bannon, while other celebrities (Elon Musk, Prince Andrew, Ralph Fiennes, Michael Jackson, Minnie Driver, Naomi Campbell, Alec Baldwin, Mick Jagger) have been reported as appearing in flight logs, contact lists or Phase One releases [1]





https://factually.co/fact-checks/media/celebrities-named-in-epstein-files-e34db8









BBC bias row: How the spat between the broadcaster and Trump unfolded





The saga has seen two senior executives resign and threats of a $5bn lawsuit





Donald Trump has announced his intention to sue the BBC next week, following the broadcaster's apology but refusal to offer compensation over a controversial Panorama documentary.





The programme, aired just a week prior to the 2024 US election results, is accused of misleadingly editing a speech Mr Trump delivered on 6 January 2021.





It spliced two distinct clips, creating the impression that Mr Trump instructed the crowd: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol … and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”





https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/bbc-trump-lawsuit-timeline-b2865990.html









MSNBC's name change won't help. MS NOW will still peddle the same liberal lies.





When I saw that MSNBC is changing its name to MS NOW, which stands for My Source News Opinion World, I had to chuckle.





The new acronym is the product of a divorce from NBC, but no amount of alimony can save the news network from its leftist bias. It might have a new name soon, but it will still be the same nonsense.





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/msnbcs-name-change-wont-help-ms-now-will-still-peddle-the-same-liberal-lies-opinion/ar-AA1KRErK









BBC Bias Crisis: What Really Happened Behind the Headlines





The BBC, once seen as the gold standard of impartial news, is facing a historic scandal. In this episode of Factual America, Matthew Sherwood breaks down the leaked memo that exposed systemic bias, controversial edits to Trump’s January 6 speech, censorship of presenters like Martine Croxall and Justin Webb, and the Gary Lineker saga.





https://www.factualamerica.com/episodes/bbc-bias-crisis-what-really-happened-behind-the-headlines