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Alfred Webre : 'Canada covers up aboriginal killings' [Chinese subtitle] 阿弗雷·韋伯談加拿大政府掩蓋對原住民婦女和兒童進行的撒旦儀式
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90 views • October 24, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiYL_OZ1-dU
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiYL_OZ1-dU
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