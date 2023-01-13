Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 19 - True Remedies: Rest, [2]

In episode nineteen we continue the study of what effects sleep will have in us. This time we will go deeper into the study of our sleep cycles; what they are and at what time they occur. Yes, that is true, these cycles follow the clock which means that we have a schedule that we should follow in order to make sure we make use of these restorative powers. If we miss it, we miss it and we will pay the price for it.
