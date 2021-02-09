THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 4: Virtual Time Run

Angels were created sometime in eternity past. They are important beings used by God to run the universe and oversee things on earth. Lucifer was a cherub who led the worship of God in the throne room.

At some point he decided to rebel and convinced one-third of the angels to join his insurgency. The fallen angels lost the ensuing space war, and at their trial, they were sentenced to the Lake of Fire. The virtual time run revealed that something needed to be done to prove the righteousness of God and humanity came into being sometime thereafter.

Since that time angels have guarded the Tree of Life in the Garden of Eden, carried out execution orders, monitored political rulers, helped God's people, controlled the weather, and someday they will mete out judgment against the Antichrist kingdom. The holy angels love humanity and they constantly watch over us, protecting us from the Devil and his minions.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1791.pdf

RLJ-1791 -- JANUARY 17, 2021

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