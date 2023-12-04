Protestants point the finger at Catholics for their use of the title 'father' in the Catholic church. However at the same time they turn a blind eye to their own use of titles for their own ministers. They also use other titles Jesus forbade when convenient to do so. Yet there is one case where both protestants and Catholics and even unbelievers, all use the same title to refer to one specific man, a title that Jesus only said should be used for Our Father, THE Father... i.e. God. It's the easiest command of Jesus to practice, yet one universally disobeyed. What are YOU doing with this teaching of Jesus?
