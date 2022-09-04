Chinese Army Warfare - 3D wall-Mounted Radars, self-propelled Reconnaissance Balloons, combat Robot dogs and Exoskeletons.

Cynthia said, I don't know anything more, but would like to. Description found below found with video.

In the exercise, PLA soldiers use 3D wall-mounted radars, self-propelled reconnaissance balloons, combat robot dogs and exoskeletons when operating in a building.

Russian Translation found, PLA military personnel use 3D wall-mounted radar, self-propelled reconnaissance balls, combat dog robots and exoskeleton during the exercise while working in the building

