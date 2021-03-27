EXPOSING BIDEN'S SECRET PLANS!!!

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=40650
You don't need a crystal ball to predict the future and you don't need secret, anonymous sources to know what the globalists are planning to do. Don't miss this week's edition of The Corbett Report podcast where James peels backs the curtains on the open conspiracy and details what's likely to happen in the coming years.