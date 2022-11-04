Create New Account
General Flynn talks about his brother: General Charlie Flynn Who Still Currently Serves
Published 20 days ago |
Clip from Flyover interview:General Michael Flynn talks about his brother, General Charlie Flynn, who still currently serves in the military.

Charlie Flynn is a FOUR star General who’s Commander of all Army forces in the Indo-Pacific theater of operations and has in excess of 100,000 under his command 😳

Interesting that a Flynn is one of the top military generals in charge of dealing with China. I bet General Charlie Flynn is one of the “great generals” that DJT always talks about (not a TV general)


Source: https://rumble.com/v1rixp0-general-flynn-talks-about-his-brother-general-charlie-flynn-who-still-curre.html

Keywords
brothercharliegeneral michael flynn4 star gen

