General Flynn talks about his brother: General Charlie Flynn Who Still Currently Serves

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Clip from Flyover interview:General Michael Flynn talks about his brother, General Charlie Flynn, who still currently serves in the military.
Charlie Flynn is a FOUR star General who’s Commander of all Army forces in the Indo-Pacific theater of operations and has in excess of 100,000 under his command 😳
Interesting that a Flynn is one of the top military generals in charge of dealing with China. I bet General Charlie Flynn is one of the “great generals” that DJT always talks about (not a TV general)
Source: https://rumble.com/v1rixp0-general-flynn-talks-about-his-brother-general-charlie-flynn-who-still-curre.html