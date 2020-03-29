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Veterans Are Appalled By How Quickly Americans Give Up Their Freedom
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32 views • March 29, 2020
Mar 27, 2020
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Gretchen Smith joins Owen for a fiery interview about the rights veterans fought for that are being cast aside in the name of "safety" from the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e7ebfe621724200b0ef5947
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Gretchen Smith joins Owen for a fiery interview about the rights veterans fought for that are being cast aside in the name of "safety" from the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e7ebfe621724200b0ef5947
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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