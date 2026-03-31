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Say Bye-Bye to Your Star Forts Lucifer 3-30-26@ 4:59 PM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the star forts lucifer...lu lu and his dark kingdom utilized in the past as the Tatarians.

Deuteronomy 10:14 Behold, the heaven and the heaven of heavens is the Lord's thy God, the earth also, with all that therein is.

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Vicki Parnell

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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