Say Bye-Bye to Your Star Forts Lucifer 3-30-26@ 4:59 PM

A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the star forts lucifer...lu lu and his dark kingdom utilized in the past as the Tatarians.

Deuteronomy 10:14 Behold, the heaven and the heaven of heavens is the Lord's thy God, the earth also, with all that therein is.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

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