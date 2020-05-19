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FROM ONE BLACK MAN TO ANOTHER - OBAMA SHUT UP!
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65 views • May 19, 2020
Obama needs to SHUT UP! He is only trying to keep the country divided as much as possible. On top of that he is trying to say President Trump is not doing a good job because he know he got caught in a crime using the FBI in the 2016 Election.
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