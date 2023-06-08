BOOM! IT HAPPENED AGAIN! Owen Shroyer DESTROYS Crooked James Comey at Book Signing!
Here is your feel-good video of the day!
Owen Shroyer from Infowars also confronted James Comey at his book event in Austin, Texas on Wednesday night.
Here is Owen Shroyer in action – NOBODY does it better!
Watch Owen Shroyer the Destroyer DESTROY Comey as he enters the room! This was Soooo Good!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1666603939494592512
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.