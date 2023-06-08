Create New Account
IT HAPPENED AGAIN! Owen Shroyer DESTROYS Crooked James Comey at Book Signing!
248 views
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
BOOM! IT HAPPENED AGAIN! Owen Shroyer DESTROYS Crooked James Comey at Book Signing!


Here is your feel-good video of the day!

Owen Shroyer from Infowars also confronted James Comey at his book event in Austin, Texas on Wednesday night.


Here is Owen Shroyer in action – NOBODY does it better!


Watch Owen Shroyer the Destroyer DESTROY Comey as he enters the room! This was Soooo Good!


https://twitter.com/i/status/1666603939494592512

owen shroyerjames comeybook signingaudience heckler

