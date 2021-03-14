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WORKING WITH EMOTIONS INSTEAD OF AGAINST THEM
GoldenAgeTimeline
GoldenAgeTimeline
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20 views • March 14, 2021
Many people think they shouldn’t feel or express emotions, especially negative ones. That’s a myth that can actually keep you stuck trying to move forward in life. If you experience a sudden loss, shock, setback, trauma, it’s normal to have a negative reaction. In this episode we look at how to move through intense emotions more quickly, and how to use them for growth, rather than letting them stop you from recreating your life.

Topics Covered:

1:30 - The 5 stages of change and why they are important to go through

5:00 - An example of how I let go of a trauma from childhood

10:50 - How to see the challenges of our lives as “meant to be”

15:15 - What traumas might be holding you back?

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LINKS

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FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS: MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints

https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/



FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as a coach and speaker. Make a great living, while truly serving people who want to wake up [without having to play by the old rules of the game in business].

https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/



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Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram here:

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Keywords
podcaststressqpatriotleadershiptraumaanonpersonal developmentbusiness coachingentrepreneurshipsuccess tipsmid-lifecareer reinvention
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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