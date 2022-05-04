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262) Frying intracorporal nano and micro routers (EMP)
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2477 views • May 04, 2022
High-voltage electromagnetic pulses (EMP) for frying injected nanotechnology. MAC addresses are disabled.
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA, May 03, 2022:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 310
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA310-:6
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA, May 03, 2022:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 310
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA310-:6
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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