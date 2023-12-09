Pastor's Fall For Globalist Agenda

What has happened to so many good ministers and what has caused them to go astray supporting a Globalist Agenda that could very well bring about the demise of their own followers?

For more in-depth evidence on this agenda & more also visit:

https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/faithtruth





https://www.patreon.com/IsraeliNewsLive What has happened to so many good ministers and what has caused them to go astray supporting a Globalist Agenda that could very well bring about the demise of their own followers? For more in-depth evidence on this agenda also visit: https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/faithtruth https://www.patreon.com/IsraeliNewsLive