Mick Wallace, MEP - We talk a lot about foreign Interference Here - Why don't we ever Talk about the Real Influence of the U.S. Empire, on the EU?

Mick Wallace, MEP: We talk a lot about foreign interference here. But you know what? Why don't we ever talk about the real influence of the U.S. empire on the EU? They have invested heavily in our media. They invest heavily in our universities. They are trying to influence the curricula in our universities. How can we say we have a democracy when Americans are buying our media and interfering in our education system? Our idea that foreign interference comes only from the Russians is comical. And it's high time people here admitted it to themselves.

