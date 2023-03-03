Unspeakably Cruel! US House Votes To Maintain Sanctions On Earthquake-Ravaged Syria!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







The Ron Paul Liberty Report



In a near-overwhelming vote, the US House of Representatives voted to maintain the "2019 Cesar Syria Civil Protection Act," a bill imposing additional sanctions on the Syrian people. The iron fist was hidden in a velvet glove, however, which we will explain in today's program. Also today: Biden sees continued decline in support for his Ukraine policy. And...the UN has a "brilliant" plan to block out the sun. What could go wrong?