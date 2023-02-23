Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Exposing Aberrant Teachings in the Church with G. Richard Fisher
1 view
channel image
The Berean Call
Published Thursday |

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-g-richard-fisher-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------

Our topic for today is “Apostasy.” We’re going to define it and discuss what the Bible has to say about it. Our guest is G. Richard Fisher. He’s a retired pastor, author of the The Confusing World of Benny Hinn, and contributing writer to the Personal Freedom Outreach Quarterly Journal, an excellent—I mean, excellent!—newsletter, which addresses false doctrines and false teachers that have contributed to the spread of apostasy in our time.

Keywords
dave huntberean callta mcmahondave james

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket