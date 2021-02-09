The Battle for HUMANITY – Dr Carrie Madej & David Sorenson

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Dr Carrie Madej directed two large medical clinics in the state of Georgia, USA. Since her twenties she has been fascinated by vaccines and studied them ever since. Her in depth research led her to discover what the proposed technologies are for the new COVID-19 vaccines. What she is revealing is alarming.
Source : https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej/