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The Battle for HUMANITY – Dr Carrie Madej & David Sorenson
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893 views • February 09, 2021
There is a battle raging for humanity. Dr Carrie Madej reveals how Big Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the coming vaccines, that will alter our DNA and turn us into hybrids. This will end humanity as we know it, and start the process of transhumanism: HUMAN 2.0 The plans are to use vaccines to inject nanotechnology into our bodies and connect us to the Cloud and artificial intelligence. This will enable corrupt governments and tech giants to control us, without us being aware of it.

Dr Carrie Madej directed two large medical clinics in the state of Georgia, USA. Since her twenties she has been fascinated by vaccines and studied them ever since. Her in depth research led her to discover what the proposed technologies are for the new COVID-19 vaccines. What she is revealing is alarming.

Source : https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/madej/
Keywords
dnananotechnologybill gatestranshumanismmodernamrnadr carrie madejtransfectiondavid sorensonstop world control
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