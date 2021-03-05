Content for Email Marketing - Small Business Owners

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
If this sounds like you, then this video will cover the most commonly asked questions, and give you some practical answers from my experience in email marketing for small businesses.
1. Should I create separate/specific content for email marketing? I'm already pumping out content on youtube, my blog, social posts etc
2. What should I focus on in my emails?
3. Do I need big emails?
4. Are text based emails really important?
5. How can I write emails faster?
6. What metrics do I track?
7. What ratio of selling vs non selling emails?
8. When I first start and don't have much of an email list, should I consistently send out emails once a week?
9. Should I send out youtube videos to my email list?
// Resources //
🕰️ Email Writing Formula Timesaver: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/2AhAOqt
💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com
🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop:
https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence
📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises
☑️ 5 Step Action Plan for Successful Small Business Email Marketing: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/m84RLWO
// Music //
Used royalty free from Bensound.com titled Creative Mind