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Content for Email Marketing - Small Business Owners
Jurina Enterprises
Jurina Enterprises
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10 views • March 05, 2021
As an Email Marketing Service, I receive a lot of questions from entrepreneurs and small business owners about email marketing. Most of them are doing all the marketing themselves for their business, and really struggle with things like what content to include in emails, how long they should be, etc
If this sounds like you, then this video will cover the most commonly asked questions, and give you some practical answers from my experience in email marketing for small businesses.

1. Should I create separate/specific content for email marketing? I'm already pumping out content on youtube, my blog, social posts etc
2. What should I focus on in my emails?
3. Do I need big emails?
4. Are text based emails really important?
5. How can I write emails faster?
6. What metrics do I track?
7. What ratio of selling vs non selling emails?
8. When I first start and don't have much of an email list, should I consistently send out emails once a week?
9. Should I send out youtube videos to my email list?





// Resources //
🕰️ Email Writing Formula Timesaver: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/2AhAOqt


💻 Visit My Website: https://www.jurinaenterprises.com


🧰 Email Marketing Welcome Sequence Workshop:
https://email-marketing-pros-in-progress.teachable.com/p/email-marketing-developing-a-welcome-sequence


📨 Try Constant Contact free for 60 days, no payment info needed: https://go.constantcontact.com/signup.jsp?pn=jurinaenterprises



☑️ 5 Step Action Plan for Successful Small Business Email Marketing: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/m84RLWO


// Music //
Used royalty free from Bensound.com titled Creative Mind
Keywords
email marketing tutorialemail marketing for beginnerswriting effective emailsemail marketing content ideasemail marketing guideemail marketing strategiesemail marketing for small businessesemail marketing courseemail marketing toolsemail marketing tipsconstant contact email marketingconstant contact tutorialjurina enterprises
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