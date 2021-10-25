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Biden corruption in real time
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50 views • October 25, 2021
See in real time what China & Russia get for their contributions to the Biden family at the people's expense.
Flat refusal to enforce U.S. sanctions. This is real corruption & if the press looked I am sure there are plenty of phone calls that make it impeachable.
Flat refusal to enforce U.S. sanctions. This is real corruption & if the press looked I am sure there are plenty of phone calls that make it impeachable.
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