What happens if you don’t file a tax return by April 15? Nothing?

Have you seen headlines reminding you of the April 15th tax deadline
coming up? Is your CPA currently bugging you about bringing in your tax
documents?
In this presentation, Peymon will show you, using U.S. government official
legal websites, why the looming tax deadline does not pertain to 98% of you
and why you can continue to live your life happily and free.
For over 26 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans live
free from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can live free now with
Freedom Law School’s 100% Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits.
All current students are protected by our 100% guarantee. Take the 7 Steps to
income tax freedom on the home page of our website,
FreedomLawSchool.org.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.