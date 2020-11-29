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A HELPFUL VIDEO
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9 views • November 29, 2020
Do you want to be a testimony for God, or want to be a better christian even though you haven't left home yet? This helpful video for teens will show you how.
10 helpful steps to serve God are explored in the film - from ways to increase your Bible knowledge, to praying for more workers, to looking for ways to serve God at home and how to help build God's Kingdom on Earth.
Are you hungry to serve God? Have you ever wondered whether it's possible to follow Jesus as a teen? If so, this video is for you!
10 helpful steps to serve God are explored in the film - from ways to increase your Bible knowledge, to praying for more workers, to looking for ways to serve God at home and how to help build God's Kingdom on Earth.
Are you hungry to serve God? Have you ever wondered whether it's possible to follow Jesus as a teen? If so, this video is for you!
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