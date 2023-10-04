Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 4, 2023 - Globalist Speaker McCarthy DUMPED while hero Matt Gaetz stands up for America

0:00 McCarthy DUMPED

11:53 ICP-MS instrument

16:31 Other News

1:03:11 Interview with Josh Del Sol





- RINO Kevin McCarthy FIRED as Speaker

- #Trump nominated for Speaker

- PELOSI told to vacate capitol office

- WARNING to RINOs and globalists: The people are DONE with your lies

- Pennsylvania turnpike running criminal fraud #SCAM by billing people all over the country

- Baylor college in Texas pushes #vaccine MANDATE on students, staff and employees

- #Texas should hold special session to pass health freedom protection law

- #Politico is running #Nazi revisionist / #Holocaust revisionism stories to cover for Canadian Parliament fiasco

- The entire left-wing media is now all-in with actual NAZIS!

- Low-IQ Ocasio Cortez defends low-IQ congressman Jamaal Bowman who pulled FIRE alarm to try to open a door

- Yet another left-wing activist STABBED TO DEATH, this time in NYC

- Firefighters' car tires SLASHED in Seattle as chaos expands

- Elderly German citizen given PRISON TIME for insulting migrants in social media posts

- UK conservative podcaster ARRESTED by police for covering Canadian Parliament Nazi story

- Victor David Hanson warns America is on the verge of a #revolution

- Full interview with Josh Del Sol, creator of the 5G Summit docu-series





To watch the 5G summit for free: https://brightu.com/





To purchase and stream immediately along with free gifts: https://brighteonuniversity.com/products/the-5g-summit-digital-file/





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport/





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/