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DIY Secure Case to Stop Your Phone from Spying on You
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107 views • July 06, 2020
This is a long video (just over 1 hour) demonstrating how to make a visually appealing moderately durable secure case (aka Faraday Bag) to stop your phone from spying on you and tracking you from common materials: aluminum foil, tape, felt or other cloth, and hot-melt glue. The case will block communication with the cellular network and other radio networks.
Table of Contents
1. Tools and Materials (3:34)
2. Insulating Interior Pocket (Felt) (9:02)
3. Metal Foil Shielding Bag (Faraday Bag) (18:25)
4. Secure the Interior Pocket (26:43)
5. Elegant Enclosing Case (Felt) (31:32)
6. Fastener (Velcro Strips) (45:19)
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Table of Contents
1. Tools and Materials (3:34)
2. Insulating Interior Pocket (Felt) (9:02)
3. Metal Foil Shielding Bag (Faraday Bag) (18:25)
4. Secure the Interior Pocket (26:43)
5. Elegant Enclosing Case (Felt) (31:32)
6. Fastener (Velcro Strips) (45:19)
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=28764298
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
DTube (Video): https://d.tube/#!/c/mathsoft
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
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