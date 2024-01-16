Alex Jones Full Show 1/15/24 w/ VIVEK RAMASWAMY

Democrat Senators Announce Plan To Stage Military Coup Against Trump If Reelected — Plus, Ukraine Calls For Peace Deal With Russia! — FULL SHOW 1/15/24 .Alex Jones breaks down how the deep state plans to take down President Trump once he is elected in 2024. Also, Vivek Ramaswamy joins Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses, and how he or Trump must beat Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. Gerald Celente hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show.
