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The Philosophy of "American Gods" - Is this fantasy novel red-pilled?
jroseland
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131 views • January 01, 2022
This fantasy novel has a great premise and Neil Gaiman characterizes well the "warp and weft" of my country but ultimately falls far short of its potential in critiquing the overthrow of America's "old Gods" by newer ones.
In this podcast with my witty (and pretty) wife, we go deep on the philosophy that its themes and characters hint at.

5:07 The premise
11:23 Discussion questions
31:50 Why is Christianity absent from American Gods?
39:37 Religions are memes
45:36 Gergana and Jonathan’s ratings
48:34 About the sequel, Anansi Boys
53:22 Is “American Gods” red-pilled?

📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/934-american-gods
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Keywords
christianityamerican culturered pillamerican godsamerican gods book reviewthe philosophy of american godsneil gaimanreligions are memesanansi boysfantasy novelsamerican faith
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