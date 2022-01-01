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The Philosophy of "American Gods" - Is this fantasy novel red-pilled?
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131 views • January 01, 2022
This fantasy novel has a great premise and Neil Gaiman characterizes well the "warp and weft" of my country but ultimately falls far short of its potential in critiquing the overthrow of America's "old Gods" by newer ones.
In this podcast with my witty (and pretty) wife, we go deep on the philosophy that its themes and characters hint at.
5:07 The premise
11:23 Discussion questions
31:50 Why is Christianity absent from American Gods?
39:37 Religions are memes
45:36 Gergana and Jonathan’s ratings
48:34 About the sequel, Anansi Boys
53:22 Is “American Gods” red-pilled?
📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/934-american-gods
💲 Order the book
https://amzn.to/3414m4z
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
In this podcast with my witty (and pretty) wife, we go deep on the philosophy that its themes and characters hint at.
5:07 The premise
11:23 Discussion questions
31:50 Why is Christianity absent from American Gods?
39:37 Religions are memes
45:36 Gergana and Jonathan’s ratings
48:34 About the sequel, Anansi Boys
53:22 Is “American Gods” red-pilled?
📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/934-american-gods
💲 Order the book
https://amzn.to/3414m4z
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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