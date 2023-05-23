Create New Account
The laws the directed energy weapon torturers are supposed to keep. (and enforce but don't)
Perfect Society
Elon Musk reveals he is Baphomet and Bill Gates reveals he is Satan! NEW! Must watch! BREAKING!https://www.bitchute.com/video/kg7icP8ZLRbn/

Fauci’s Farewell (Deepfake Satire)

https://odysee.com/@Michaelanthony:9/fauci%E2%80%99s-farewell-(deepfake-satire):d

The Jewish Parasites Who Are Stealing American Homes - A Threat Assessment Report

https://odysee.com/@Harry-Vox:d/blackstone_jewish_parasites_stealing_american_homes:8

IF SOMETHING GOES WRONG WE HAVE 23 DAYS

https://odysee.com/@AlaskaPrepper:5/if-something-goes-wrong-we-have-23-days:5

NAACP Florida travel advisory: State is 'openly hostile toward African Americans' under Gov. DeSantis' administration | CNN

https://edition.cnn.com/2023/05/21/us/naacp-florida-travel-advisory/index.html

COVID-19 Mortality Risk Correlates Inversely with Vitamin D3 Status, and a Mortality Rate Close to Zero Could Theoretically Be Achieved at 50 ng/mL 25(OH)D3: Results of a Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8541492/

NIH admits US funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan

https://nypost.com/2021/10/21/nih-admits-us-funded-gain-of-function-in-wuhan-despite-faucis-repeated-denials/

7 Best Deepfake Software Apps of 2023 (50 Tools Reviewed)

https://contentmavericks.com/best-deepfake-software/

GitHub - ptrumpis/snap-camera-server: Snap Camera self hosted server gives access to all Snap Lenses after the shutdown on January 25, 2023.

https://github.com/ptrumpis/snap-camera-server

snap-camera-server/CONFIGURATION.md at main · ptrumpis/snap-camera-server · GitHub

https://github.com/ptrumpis/snap-camera-server/blob/main/docs/CONFIGURATION.md

Images For Organized Stalking/Electromagnetic Torture/Mind Control Non-Consensual Human Experimentation – Gang Stalking, Mind Control, and Cults

https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/images-for-organized-stalking-electromagnetic-torture-mind-control-non-consensual-human-experimentation/

Torture by directed energy weapons | Gangstalking Blog

https://gangstalk.wordpress.com/torture-by-directed-energy-weapons/

Weapons, Body & Solutions – Society of Safe Bharath Against Covert Torture & Energy Weapons

https://www.covertenergytorture.org/?page_id=186

Sonic Attack Signs & Symptoms* – Targeted Individuals Data & Documents

https://www.tidatadocuments.org/signs-symptoms/

Psionic Terrorism - The Disturbing Story of a US Field Marshal with a Licence to Kill, Using Advanced Direct Energy Weapons - Stillness in the Storm

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2019/05/psionic-terrorism-the-disturbing-story-of-a-us-field-marshal-with-a-licence-to-kill-using-advanced-direct-energy-weapons/

Pulsed energy projectile - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pulsed_energy_projectile

Maximum pain is aim of new US weapon | New Scientist

https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn7077-maximum-pain-is-aim-of-new-us-weapon/

Pulsed Energy Projectile (PEP)

https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/systems/ground/pep.htm

Microwave weapons: Wasted energy | Nature

https://www.nature.com/articles/489198a

How to Block Microwave Mind-Programming Signals | Transcending the Matrix Control System

https://montalk.net/conspiracy/55/how-to-block-microwave-mind-programming-signals

DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS, FREQUENCIES and YOU! – Eye Opening Truth

https://www.eyeopeningtruth.com/directed-energy-weapons-frequencies-and-you/

10 Stages of Genocide

http://genocidewatch.net/genocide-2/8-stages-of-genocide/

Keywords
weaponsmilitary5gmicrowavegenocidetorturetyrannyjesuitspopulation reductiontinnitusbeammass murdergangstalkinggaslightingfreemasonssatanic ritual abuseharrassmentscalardirected energy weaponstarlinkorwellian nightmaretargetted individualpulsed energy projectile

