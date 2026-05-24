Episode #135 - They Made You an Addict — Here's How | Jason Christoff

What if your addictions were never your fault, but your obedience was?





Your coffee. Your alcohol. Your Netflix. Your news feed. None of it landed in your life by accident. The system that put it there understands your mind better than you do. And it has been running your behaviour for decades without your knowledge or consent.





Jason Christoff nearly died at 26. Cocaine. Alcohol. Over 14 years of slow self-destruction dressed up as living. Then something cracked open. What he found on the other side didn't just save his life, it took him to the European Parliament, the US Senate, the Romanian Palace of Parliament, and the Japanese Parliament, where he stood up and told the most powerful institutions in the world exactly what they were doing to their own people.





He has now made a documentary about it. It is called Planet Mind Control. And it may be the most important piece of content you watch in 2026.





This is not a comfortable conversation. It is the conversation most people are too afraid to have.





Jason joined TCM7 for Episode #30 👉🏽 https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/d484de4e-d9bf-4389-ba0b-f25d49ed7369. This conversation goes to places we never touched.





We go deep into:





🔹 The 14 years of addiction that nearly killed him, and what broke him open

🔹 Why your coffee and alcohol habit is the most effective social control mechanism ever deployed

🔹 Planet Mind Control: what the documentary reveals that podcasts couldn't

🔹 Predictive programming, the most undeniable documented examples

🔹 The deliberate emasculation of men and the engineered destruction of the family unit

🔹 Why a strong, conscious man is the single greatest threat to this system

🔹 Screen time, children, and what it does to the developing brain

🔹 The parliamentary testimonies, what those rooms were really like

🔹 The 5 Pillars of Strength, and why physical strength is the non-negotiable foundation

🔹 Christ Consciousness and the spiritual dimension of real healing

🔹 What Jason is personally preparing for in 2026, and what you should be doing right now

🔹 The one thing he wishes someone had said to him before it all fell apart





This is one of the most important episodes we have ever recorded on The Conscious Man 7 Podcast. Watch to the end. Then send it to one man who needs to hear it.





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🌐 Connect with Jason via any of the links below:





Website - https://www.jchristoff.com/

Planet Mind Control Documentary - https://www.planetmindcontrol.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/jason.christoff.12

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jasonchristoff1/

Twitter/X - https://x.com/JasonChristoff6

Email - [email protected]





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🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗖𝗜𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗡 𝟳 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧





Weekly conversations that challenge the narrative on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power, mind control, the forces shaping our world, and help men rise. 🌎





This episode moved something. You already know it did.





📌 Subscribe for new episodes every week

👍🏽 Like if this cracked something open for you

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⏱️ TIMESTAMPS

00:00 — Introduction

[Will be added after episode is uploaded]





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