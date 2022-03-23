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Learning with Joshua interviews Danilo Cuellar, chess coach
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0 view • March 23, 2022
Original video:
https://youtu.be/H2fBuxXpX1k
I recently had the honor of being interviewed on Joshua Charles’s podcast, Learning with Joshua. Here we discuss how I fell in love with chess, being a chess autodidact, chess improving one’s life, accepting the consequences of one’s decisions, no takebacks, the importance of being a good loser and a good winner, common difficulties of my students, chess is a zero sum game, life is not a zero sum game, and much more!
“Chess is life.” Bobby Fischer
“Fall down seven times, stand up eight.” Japanese proverb
Danilovich Chess Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/DanilovichChess
Danilovich Chess Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/Danilovich-Chess-105176828586032
Danilovich Chess YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3maMwa2u50pyRZtXjWhn8g
Danilo Cuellar chess.com profile
https://www.chess.com/member/danilocuellar
Danilo Cuellar lichess profile
https://lichess.org/@/Danilokipu
https://youtu.be/H2fBuxXpX1k
I recently had the honor of being interviewed on Joshua Charles’s podcast, Learning with Joshua. Here we discuss how I fell in love with chess, being a chess autodidact, chess improving one’s life, accepting the consequences of one’s decisions, no takebacks, the importance of being a good loser and a good winner, common difficulties of my students, chess is a zero sum game, life is not a zero sum game, and much more!
“Chess is life.” Bobby Fischer
“Fall down seven times, stand up eight.” Japanese proverb
Danilovich Chess Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/DanilovichChess
Danilovich Chess Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/Danilovich-Chess-105176828586032
Danilovich Chess YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3maMwa2u50pyRZtXjWhn8g
Danilo Cuellar chess.com profile
https://www.chess.com/member/danilocuellar
Danilo Cuellar lichess profile
https://lichess.org/@/Danilokipu
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