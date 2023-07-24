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I don't THINK the Earth is Flat, I KNOW IT IS
America at War
America at War
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170 views • July 24, 2023

First of all, Flat Earth is based in FACT!The globe and heliocentric model is based in THEORY

And that's the long and the short of it boys and girls!
You can choose to accept it, deny it, or ignore it, but that is the FACT of the matter!

So you THINK you live on a globe?
I say PLEASE try to PROVE IT!

I'd start by finding the "Curvature" which no human has ever been able to find!
That'd be a GREAT START!

I don't care what's in the sky, we are not discussing the heavens, we are discussing the SHAPE OF THE EARTH! So demonstrate that curvature for me!
You'd be the very FIRST ONE!

THEY STEAL $70 MILLION A DAY FROM US TO KEEP THE LIE GOING & TO CONTINUE HAVING BALLERS CALLING GOD A LIAR.
MORE SMOKING GUN PROOF OF A FLAT MOTIONLESS EARTH. IT IS UP TO YOU TO DECIDE. FIND THE FACTS AND GO WITH THEM. RESEARCH EVERYTHING BECAUSE WE'VE BEEN LIED TO ABOUT LITERALLY EVERYTHING. RELEARNING GOD'S TRUTH. GENESIS 1 BLOWS THE BIG BANG THEORY OUT OF THE WATER. READ IT!

I believe the original video was by Conspiracy Theory Facts
https://rumble.com/c/c-290861?page=2

Keywords
corruptionevilnasaspacetruthmoongovernmentsuncriminal
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