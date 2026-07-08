Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil: The pantry superfood that does double duty for health and emergency prep

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Unrefined, or extra virgin, coconut oil is the best kind of coconut oil because it goes through minimal processing. As such, it contains more nutrients and beneficial compounds than refined coconut oil. An excellent source of healthy medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs), Health Ranger Select Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil is a delicious, pure coconut oil that can support healthy energy levels. Obtained from natural sources, our extra virgin coconut oil has not been chemically modified and contains no gluten, GMOs, artificial sweeteners, preservatives or synthetic ingredients.
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