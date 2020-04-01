2020 Virus outbreak 05| We don't like being lied to - 02 | More stats from a Swiss Doctor | Adrian

#Adrian #CoronavirusOutbreak #ColloidalSilver #flu #NaturalHealthEpisode 2 - Further views and information about the 2020 Virus outbreak and is offered. The more digging I have done the worse this looks and smells. The virus is far less deadly than we are being led to believe so this is being used as a covert cover for something more sinister.Are we being marched in medical martial law? Once your freedoms are taken it could prove hard to recover them.The article I was reading from:Interesting article from Dr Thomas Cowan:UK gov page:More food for thought:German Supreme Court Upholds Biologist’s Claim that Measles Virus Does Not ExistAlso this:A surprising article in the Mail online:This contradicts what the US media as stating about New York:Are viruses alive?Breakdown on Corona Testing Procedures Dr Andrew Kaufman - You Cannot Catch VirusesWhat I would be doing for treatments and prevention do not underestimate the power of baking soda (sodium bicarb) NOT baking powder. Also Vitamins C (large doses), D and E, selenium and Zinc. Sauerkraut. Colloidal silver for your nose, sinus, throat and nebulise for your lungs. Plenty of rest, fresh air and sunlight (vitamin D). Lots of laughter and avoid stress.Cut out sugar. Intermittent fasting is also great. You can look at the Wim Hof breathing method as well. Keep your immune system and elimination pathways in good shape.My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: