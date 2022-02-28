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The Dangers and the Imminence of Medical Tyranny + How the Food Pyramid Makes Healthy People Sick
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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50 views • February 28, 2022
Today’s hospitals are becoming the gas chambers of Nazi Germany The destruction of organic food options The creation and the corruption of the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and the Mainstream Media

Website: www.SatellitePhoneStore.com Website: https://galileyo.com/ Find Nitric Oxide At: https://www.cardiomiracle.com/

On December 12, 2018, the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC” or “Commission”) adopted a Declaratory Ruling that finds Short Messaging Service (SMS) and Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) are “information services” under the Communications Act and that these services are not “telecommunications services” or “commercial mobile services”. As a result, SMS/MMS won’t be subjected to the regulatory burdens that apply to telecommunications and commercial mobile services and, according to the FCC, consumers will be able to continue benefiting from measures put in place by SMS/MMS providers to block unwanted text messages. https://www.commlawblog.com/2019/01/articles/cellular/fcc-classifies-texting-as-an-information-service/

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

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