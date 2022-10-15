Create New Account
Within Mere Months, Moderna’s Covid “Vaccine” Efficacy Turns Into AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE
JD Rucker
Published a month ago
New research conducted by Moderna in partnership with the Kaiser Permanente health care group reveals that the company’s messenger RNA-based (mRNA) Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” cause the immune system to turn against itself in just a few months.

Also known as negative efficacy, the phenomenon involves progressive immune degradation in a manner similar to AIDS and other autoimmune diseases. In essence, the “fully vaccinated” become walking immune time bombs that Moderna claims require additional injection intervention.

It appears that the only reason Moderna even piloted this new damning study is to market new and additional shots to “fix” the problem created by the first round of shots.

vaccinesnatural newsautoimmunecoronaviruscovid-19top storythe jd rucker showledevaids

