MARBURG: THE NEXT PLANDEMIC – MILITARY MEDICAL MARSHAL LAW – MARIA ZEEE – TODD CALLENDER

Attorney Todd Callender states that Marburg is the next plandemic. Listen carefully to what he stated: "the public health authority was moved to the Department of Defense." The CEO of Operation Warp Speed is the DoD, as evidenced by the organizational chart published by the FDA in September of 2020. If the W.H.O. IHR amendments are successful, the Pentagon will then enforce military medical martial law, quarantine camps, and forced vaccination.
