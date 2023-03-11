Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MARBURG: THE NEXT PLANDEMIC – MILITARY MEDICAL MARSHAL LAW – MARIA ZEEE – TODD CALLENDER
499 views
channel image
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Published Yesterday |

Attorney Todd Callender states that Marburg is the next plandemic. Listen carefully to what he stated: "the public health authority was moved to the Department of Defense." The CEO of Operation Warp Speed is the DoD, as evidenced by the organizational chart published by the FDA in September of 2020. If the W.H.O. IHR amendments are successful, the Pentagon will then enforce military medical martial law, quarantine camps, and forced vaccination.

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket