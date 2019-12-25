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SHOCKING Antisemitism: SDSU invited Nation of Islam spokesperson, Ava Muhammad
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23 views • December 25, 2019
From TwItter; Dylan Meisner @DylMeisner 22 Dec 2019
My college, @SDSU, invited a spokesperson of the Nation of Islam, Ava Muhammad, to speak on campus about reparations.
Here she is saying that Jews are "godless... blood-sucking parasites [that] sell us alcohol, drugs, depraved sex, and every other type of low-life thing."
My college, @SDSU, invited a spokesperson of the Nation of Islam, Ava Muhammad, to speak on campus about reparations.
Here she is saying that Jews are "godless... blood-sucking parasites [that] sell us alcohol, drugs, depraved sex, and every other type of low-life thing."
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