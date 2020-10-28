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Dehumanizing Humanity... installed
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151 views • October 28, 2020
What would it take for people to wake up and see the truth and for peace and harmony come across the Dome...
Notice the strange sounds like phones and power tools that pop in a few times.. I think tis is an attack by those that shouldn't be in power.
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Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
Notice the strange sounds like phones and power tools that pop in a few times.. I think tis is an attack by those that shouldn't be in power.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Erraticlee Me
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCroDKaVty31rF5az1r9qxgg
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