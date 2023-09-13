What Is The Gospel Of The Kingdom?

Redigitized Audio and Video!https://www.thebereancall.org/content/what-gospel-kingdom-0





We continue our excursion through the gospel of Matthew. Here again are Dave and Tom :This is our Understanding the Scriptures segment, we are in the gospel of Matthew.Matthew chapter 4, and we’re going to pick up with Verse 23:“And Jesus went about all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing all manner of sickness and all manner of disease among the people.”There is a lot in that verse.I think last week you said you were going to talk about the gospel of the kingdom.





