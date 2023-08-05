Bug Out Challenge - Prepping as Sport - Chemin du Hero

Major thanks to the awesome that is Tom Cruise.
It's not true what people say about you Buddy :) !!!!!!!
The final bug out/EVAC scenario, is the call to consciousness. Sometimes that means embarking on a mission to set things right. Beyond time on this one, the stakes are too important.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.