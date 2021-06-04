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German Court Orders Immediate End To Mask Mandates, Social Distancing, PCR Testing, & Distance Learning, Agrees W/ Experts: Harms Children; Please Circulate To American Parents (MIRRORED)
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1397 views • June 04, 2021
German Court Orders Immediate End To Mask Mandates, Social Distancing, PCR Testing, & Distance Learning, Agrees W/ Experts: Harms Children; Please Circulate To American Parents (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-05-31_11-59-48:d
As you can see, American parents continue to fight for their children to get mask mandates lifted, and are ignored by school boards all around the country. Maybe this Judge's ruling could helpful.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://2020news.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ENGLISH-TRANSLATION-COMPLETE-DOCUMENT-Amtsgericht_Weimar_9_F_148_21_EAO_Beschluss_anonym_2021_04_08-en.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRyOXCUsySU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5rF8d6PYM0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSAGqCRWm-s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hapLhPynIeg
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-05-31_11-59-48:d
As you can see, American parents continue to fight for their children to get mask mandates lifted, and are ignored by school boards all around the country. Maybe this Judge's ruling could helpful.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://2020news.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ENGLISH-TRANSLATION-COMPLETE-DOCUMENT-Amtsgericht_Weimar_9_F_148_21_EAO_Beschluss_anonym_2021_04_08-en.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRyOXCUsySU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5rF8d6PYM0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSAGqCRWm-s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hapLhPynIeg
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